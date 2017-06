CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The medical examiner’s office released autopsy results on one of the two bodies found at the Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery last week.

The report found that 17 year old Rayshann Underwood died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was shot four times in the back.

The other victim was 20 year old Thomas Holder.

Chattanooga Police describe the double homicide as gang related activity.

But they have made no arrests yet.