DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) Whitfield County detectives hope you can identify a robbery suspect.

The break-in occurred early Saturday morning around 6:15 at PC SI’s computer store on Gillum Driver.

The suspect forced his way through a back door and stole computers and equipment.

Surveillance cameras caught both still and video images of the break-in.

If you have any information, please call Detective Burnette at the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, 706-278-3029.