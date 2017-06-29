Blue Apron shares heat up in IPO, but challenges loom

NEW YORK – Blue Apron (APRN), a meal-prep company whose first ingredient kit included a Cornish hen, is hoping not to lay an egg after making its stock market debut.

Blue Apron shares were up 6.3 percent, to $10.63, after the company’s initial public offering on Thursday. The startup raised $300 million, selling 30 million shares at $10 per share, below what it originally wanted to raise.

The New York company ships boxes to customers filled with all the raw ingredients needed to make home-cooked meals. Blue Apron has many rivals, including HelloFresh and Plated.

Blue Apron reduced the price range for its IPO to between $10 and $11, from $15 to $17, a sign of weaker-than-expected investor demand.

That caution may be warranted. Blue Apron competes in a ferociously competitive service industry that is attracting of the internet’s biggest firms. For example, Amazon (AMZN), which is buying Whole Foods Market (WFM) for $13.7 billion, is getting into the food delivery business with its Amazon Fresh line.

Like many other internet startups, Blue Apron also has a history of financial losses, and it is unclear whether it can continue adding enough customers to drive growth. While its revenue surged to $245 million in the first quarter, triple its sales from two years ago, losses are mounting, too. The first quarter had the company’s deepest amount of red ink yet, at $52 million.