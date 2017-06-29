Adele says she may never tour again

Adele may be putting her complicated relationship with touring behind her.

The “Hello” singer is currently saying goodbye to her 18-month tour in support of her latest album, “25,” with four shows at London’s Wembley Stadium dubbed “the Finale” that kicked off Wednesday night. The opening night show broke attendance records for the venue set by U2, with Adele bringing in nearly 98,000 audience members.

At the end of the opening concert — her 120th show on her current tour — Adele took something of a victory lap.

“I couldn’t even get insurance when I wanted to do this tour,” she said. “It wasn’t until I did the U.K. and Europe shows that I finally got insured. I only missed one show. And I swear to God, I actually had the flu. For someone who could never get passed about 40 shows without having a breakdown, and now I’ve done my 120th after this next song, I have to give myself a massive, massive, massive pat on the back.”

There is reason for fans to believe that the Wembley shows may mark their last chance to see Adele live, at least if a handwritten note she included in the shows’ program is any indication.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she wrote. “I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.”

“I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live,” Adele continued. “And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again, and so I want my last time to be at home.”