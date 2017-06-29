500-pound WWII bomb to force evacuation of prison

Officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Division (EOD) showcase unexploded WWII bombs after disarming them on May 7, 2017 in Hanover, Germany. Unexploded World War II bombs, mostly from Allied aerial bombing, remain a deadly legacy and smaller scale evacuations are a regular occurrence in major urban centers across Germany throughout the year.

BERLIN — A prison in the southern German city of Regensburg needs to be evacuated after an unexploded World War II-era bomb was found during construction work nearby.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that bomb disposal experts are expected to dispose of the 500-pound aerial bomb on Saturday, and inmates will have to be taken to safer quarters during the work. The bomb was found within a few hundred yards of the prison Wednesday.

The local Mittelbayerischen Zeitung reports there are currently 109 inmates in the facility. Other residents in the area will also have to be evacuated during the work.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions are regularly found during construction work.

