Worker killed cleaning hot tub in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — An apartment maintenance worker who was cleaning a hot tub at an apartment complex was electrocuted Monday afternoon, CBS DFW reports.

Christopher Asing, 25, was cleaning the spa at the Summer Brook Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas, when the accident happened, according to Officer Daniel Segura.

Asing’s co-worker told firefighters that Asing was near a pump after they had cut power to it. But when the co-worker turned the power back on, he heard Asing scream in pain, then found him unresponsive in a nearby canal.

Asing was taken to Medical City Alliance hospital, where he was pronounced dead.