Woman being bitten by fox uses unlikely “weapons” to fight it off

BEVERLY, Mass. — Kayla Doig was unpacking her groceries on Monday when a fox bounded out of her neighbor’s yard, bit her leg and latched on, reports CBS Boston.

Doig — still holding groceries — told the station she began throwing boxes of waffles and K-cups at the animal.

On Facebook, she wrote that the fox “continued to bite me multiple times on my leg, and next thing I remember is being face-down on my front yard while my dad tried to fight it off.”

Doig says she was left with two bite marks on her left leg.

After a trip to the hospital for anti-rabies shots and a prescribed plan for continued treatment over the next 10 days, Doig said she’s doing fine.

She assured her Facebook friends, “Currently, I am okay, just in pain. Thankfully I have some waffles and coffee!”

Doig’s father scared the fox away.

“I heard Kayla starting to say, ‘No, no, no. Get away,”‘ Bruce Doig said. “When you see somebody, especially your child, being attacked like that, it’s painful.”

Police in Beverly, a city some 24 miles northeast of Boston, said she was the second person in town to be bitten by a fox.

Doig says she was attacked about five hours after the first incident, which happened just a block away.

“It’s really crazy. I was not expecting something like that to happen, especially outside my own house.”

Doig added that a fox was hit and killed by a truck on Tuesday.

Hoping it’ the same fox that bit Doig, officials are having it tested for rabies.