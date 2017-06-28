Weather Update: Wednesday Night, June 28, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More

Expect fair skies to continue through the night time with some late clouds moving in from the South. Overnight lows will settle into the mid to upper 60’s.

More clouds and humidity returning for Thursday, with scattered showers and storms returning from for the afternoon and highs back in the low 80’s. Showers will gradually diminish Thursday with leftover clouds and lows 68 to 70 along with some late fog. Friday will be wet and unsettled again with showers and storms likely with highs 80 to 82. That same weather pattern will continue through the middle of the weekend with highs staying in the 80’s along with scattered showers and storms popping up again on Saturday

More typical summer weather will start to move in later on Sunday , and for the 4th of July, Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 along with only isolated mainly afternoon showers and storms & partly cloudy skies. Overall Independence Day looking pretty good for now!

Sunrise: 6:29am. Sunset: 8:59pm.