Watchdog group accuses Nikki Haley of breaking federal law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has been accused of a violating a law limiting government employees’ political activity by voicing support for a South Carolina congressional candidate.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) wrote to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel on Tuesday, accusing the former South Carolina governor of violating the Hatch Act. The group says Haley shouldn’t have retweeted one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter messages earlier this month supporting Republican Ralph Norman.

Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC’s 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

CREW’s complaint noted that Haley appeared to have deleted her tweet “after two journalists pointed out that it might constitute a violation of the Hatch Act.” The group said in its letter that Haley deleted the tweet but should still be investigated and disciplined. Her retweet, the complaint says, occurred on the day before polls opened in Norman’s race and was aimed at her followers, many of whom are likely to be South Carolina voters who would be voting in that election.

“Ambassador Haley used her office to support Mr. Norman’s special election campaign,” the complaint reads. A Haley spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message.

The group is asking OSC to investigate and then to recommend appropriate disciplinary action against Haley.

Norman went on to win a special election for the seat formerly occupied by Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney.