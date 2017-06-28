Video of cop's encounter with man over jaywalking goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Moments after being stopped by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Bolen for allegedly jaywalking, 21-year-old Devonte Shipman started to record the incident.

He said “you did do something illegal , you crossed the crosswalk !” 😂😂😂 since when has that became illegal 🤔🤷🏽‍♂️ ?? This is ridiculous he was tryna really take me to jail for crossing the street 🤦🏽‍♂️ smh …. Posted by Vonte Shipman on Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The interaction happened a week ago, and Shipman believes it was about more than a jaywalking citation.

“I was just stopped for being black and walking, that’s how I feel,” Shipman told CBS News over video chat. “It’s racial profiling, racial discrimination.”

“You are being legally detained. If you don’t, you are disobeying a direct order and I will put you in jail,” Bolen said in the video.

But in Florida, jaywalking is a crime that could mean a citation and fine, not jail time.

“In the state of Florida, you have to have an ID card on you identifying who you are,” Bolen also told Shipman.

But according to Florida law, only motorists are required to have IDs on them, not pedestrians.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department says it is aware of the video and is conducting an administrative review.

Shipman was issued two citations totaling $198 in fines.