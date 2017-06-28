Trump to visit France in mid-July

President Trump will visit France in mid-July, accepting French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation for him to come on Bastille Day, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement Wednesday.

“President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America’s strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I,” the statement said.

The two leaders will discuss issues of mutual concern, the statement added, included counter-terrorism cooperation and the economic partnership between the U.S. and France. Bastille Day is July 14.

Play Video CBS This Morning Former U.S. ambassador talks Russia tensions, calls Syrian president “a thug” Former Ambassador William Burns, who spent spent 33 years in the U.S. Foreign Service before retiring from the State Department in 2014, served a…

As part of France’s commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, U.S. soldiers will take part in the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, which Mr. Trump is now expected to attend, reports CBS News’ Elaine Cobbe. The president is already slated to go on his second overseas trip late next week to Poland and Germany for the G-20 summit.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed the importance of a unified response if the Syrian regime were to launch another chemical attack.

Mr. Trump met Macron in May in Brussels not long after Macron was elected president of France. Their long handshake went viral on social media.

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan and Elaine Cobbe contributed to this report.