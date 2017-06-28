Trump compliments Irish reporter on her “nice smile”

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump interrupted a telephone conversation with Ireland’s prime minister to compliment an Irish journalist on her “nice smile.”

Caitriona Perry is a Washington correspondent and U.S. bureau chief for RTE News-Ireland. She was in the Oval Office with other journalists to document the Tuesday call.

Mr. Trump was congratulating Leo Varadkar on becoming prime minister, and mentioned that Irish reporters were among those listening.

“We have so many people from Ireland in this country, I know so many of them too. I feel I know all of them,” Mr. Trump said. He also mentioned there was “beautiful Irish press” in the room.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Mr. Trump then pointed to Perry, called her over to his desk and asked where she was from.

Perry identified herself, and Mr. Trump told Varadkar: “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.”

Video of the encounter is making the rounds on social media.

Perry also tweeted the video. She described the encounter as a “bizarre moment.”