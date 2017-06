June 28, 2017, 6:36 PM | Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the head of the U.S.-lead coalition fighting ISIS, spoke to CBS News’ Holly Williams near Raqqa, ISIS’ self-proclaimed capital in Syria. Townsend said the U.S. and Russia have worked out a “deconfliction line” to avoid any direct confrontation.

