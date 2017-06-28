Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcome son

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is proud to show off her baby boy with fiancé Jason Statham on Instagram.

Huntington-Whiteley wrote in a post Wednesday that son Jack Oscar Statham was born on Saturday weighing 8.8 pounds.

She included a photo of a tiny hand holding her finger.

A publicist for the former Victoria’s Secret model did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huntington-Whiteley also used Instagram to reveal her pregnancy in February. She and Statham announced their engagement in January of 2016. This is their first child.

Huntington-Whiteley appeared in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” Statham’s recent film credits include “The Fate of the Furious” and “Spy.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

