CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Medics rush a woman to Erlanger Medical Center tonight after a rescue operation at Greenway Farms.

The Chattanooga Fire Department got called out to that location in Hixson this evening.

According to Fire Department Spokesman Bruce Garner, the woman is approximately 20 years old.

She was reported to have fallen from a high distance at the quarry.

(photo courtesy: Bruce Garner, Chattanooga Fire Department)