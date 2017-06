June 28, 2017, 8:03 AM | Qatar is asking the U.S. to help lift the recent boycott of their country, an action led by Saudi Arabia. In his first U.S. interview, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan about accusations by the Saudis, their allies and President Trump that Qatar finances terrorism.

