New Ten Commandments monument destroyed after less than a day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials say Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument was destroyed by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the monument was placed on state Capitol grounds.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. The suspect’s name and motive haven’t been released.

Powell said the 32-year-old man drove through the statue around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday while filming on his cellphone, CBS Little Rock affiliate KTHV-TV reports.

The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.

Reuters/Steve Barnes

The privately funded monument was 6 feet tall and weighed 6,000 pounds. It was installed Tuesday morning on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice. A 2015 law required the state to allow the display near the Capitol, and a state panel last month gave final approval to its design and location.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee took to Twitter after hearing about the incident.

“Some idiot in my home state broke all 10 commandments at the same time,” Huckabee said. “He wasn’t Moses and it wasn’t Mt. Sinai.”