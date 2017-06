June 28, 2017, 10:25 PM | Senate Republicans have postponed their vote to repeal and replace Obamacare after several GOP lawmakers said they couldn’t say “yes” to it. Last week, Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller came out against it, but now he says he’s willing to negotiate. Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston joined “Red & Blue” to break down Heller’s role in this health care fight — and if it will affect his chances of re-election in 2018.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.