Multiple tornadoes touch down throughout Iowa

SIDNEY, Iowa — At least one tornado has touched down in the southwestern corner of Iowa.

Fremont County Emergency Management Director Mike Crecelius says the tornado hit a rural area east of Sidney on Wednesday afternoon. Crecelius says no injuries have been reported.

Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon told Omaha television station KETV that some rural homes near Sidney and Shenandoah were damaged. Sheldon said he was not aware of any injuries.

Update: Tornado 4 miles south of Stuart pic.twitter.com/N9GL0xXtcB — Gayle Doud 🐊 (@gayledoud) June 28, 2017

CBS affiliate KCCI reported a line of storms touched down in the central part of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for most of Iowa, in effect until 10 p.m. The weather service says strong to severe thunderstorms are expected for the area, bringing large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

KMTV

In western Wisconsin, a tornado has touched down, damaging houses and knocking down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Ellsworth and moved east toward the Spring Valley area about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A storm spotter reported the tornado demolished half a home and toppled trees about 6 miles northeast of Ellsworth.

Law enforcement reported significant damage to houses and multiple trees and power lines down 4 miles southwest of Spring Valley.

Weather officials also issued severe weather warnings, including tornado watches, for portions of northern Illinois.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches on Wednesday evening for several counties including Cook, Boone, McHenry and Lake. Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for some places in the evening.