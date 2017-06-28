Montero says goodbye to Cubs hours after blasting Arrieta



AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

WASHINGTON (AP) — Catcher Miguel Montero is saying his goodbyes to the Cubs and city of Chicago.

Montero posted a series of tweets Wednesday, one day after blaming pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases by the Washington Nationals. The team had no immediate comment amid reports that the 33-year-old Montero was being designated for assignment.

Montero has thrown out one of 31 potential base stealers this season, hitting .286 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 44 games.

Montero unloaded on Arrieta following the Cubs’ 6-1 loss at Washington on Tuesday night, saying the Nationals were running all over the right-hander because they knew he was slow to the plate and that he was giving him no time to throw anyone out.

The Nationals’ seven steals were a franchise record, and Montero had a throwing error that led to a run scoring.

