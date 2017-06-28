Here is the lineup for the new Levitt Amp Chattanooga music series

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Organizers have announced the lineup of the city’s newest music series.

The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series runs for ten weeks from late August through October on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Five community organizations applied to win the grant from Levitt AMP to fund the series.

Chattanooga was one of 15 winners nationally.

The artists range from old school rap, to modern hip hop, jazz, acoustic singer songwriter and modern R&B.

The series concludes with the winner of this year’s Tiny Desk Concert contest from NPR.

A local act will open for the headliner.

Here is the lineup:

August 24 – Kool Moe Dee

August 31 – Masego

September 7 – Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

September 14 – Avery*Sunshine

September 21 – Julie Dexter

September 28 – Nick Lutsko

October 5 – All Cows Eat Grass

October 12 – The Nth Power

October 19 – Irene Diaz

October 26 – Tank and the Bangas

Local Acts Opening August through October:

Seaux Chill

Kelly Jolly and The Will Boyd Project

Sound Advice

Voices of THECREATIVEUNDERGROUND

Jonathan Trey Fowlkes

Jalil Muhammad Trio

Midnight promise

NeShawn Calloway

Each Thursday, bring your blankets and chairs for the lawn concert designed for all ages.