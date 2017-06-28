Here is the lineup for the new Levitt Amp Chattanooga music series

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Organizers have announced the lineup of the city’s newest music series.
The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series runs for ten weeks from late August through October on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
Five community organizations applied to win the grant from Levitt AMP to fund the series.
Chattanooga was one of 15 winners nationally.
The artists range from old school rap, to modern hip hop, jazz, acoustic singer songwriter and modern R&B.
The series concludes with the winner of this year’s Tiny Desk Concert contest from NPR.
A local act will open for the headliner.
Here is the lineup:
August 24 – Kool Moe Dee
August 31 – Masego
September 7 – Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience
September 14 – Avery*Sunshine
September 21 – Julie Dexter
September 28 – Nick Lutsko
October 5 – All Cows Eat Grass
October 12 – The Nth Power
October 19 – Irene Diaz
October 26 – Tank and the Bangas
Local Acts Opening August through October:
Seaux Chill
Kelly Jolly and The Will Boyd Project
Sound Advice
Voices of THECREATIVEUNDERGROUND
Jonathan Trey Fowlkes
Jalil Muhammad Trio
Midnight promise
NeShawn Calloway
Each Thursday, bring your blankets and chairs for the lawn concert designed for all ages.