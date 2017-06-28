Legionnaire's disease bacteria found at Florida health club

ORLANDO, Fla. — The bacteria that cause Legionnaire’s disease have been found at a health club in Florida, and a second club is being tested for the bacteria.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that health officials concluded Tuesday that water samples from an LA Fitness club in Orlando tested positive for the Legionella bacteria, and they are awaiting test results from a second LA Fitness gym in Orlando.

Two customers at each gym were diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease.

The illness can cause a severe form of pneumonia, and people with compromised respiratory systems are particularly vulnerable to it. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fever and headaches and can show up as many as 10 days after exposure.

The bacteria usually grow in closed water systems. People can become infected if they inhale water vapor contaminated with the bacteria.

Earlier this month, LA Fitness officials notified members of the two gyms about the possible contamination.

The outbreak marks the third LA Fitness location in the area that was found in recent months to have favorable conditions for the disease, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG reports. In April, the Florida Department of Health confirmed three cases of the disease from people who were all members of the LA Fitness in Ocoee, a city just outside of Orlando.