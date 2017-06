June 28, 2017, 7:07 AM | No one has claimed responsibility for a global cyberattack that disabled at least 2,000 computers in the U.S. and Europe. Ukraine reported the most attacks. CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend, a former homeland security adviser for President George W. Bush, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss whether the government has an obligation to protect citizens from these types of attacks.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.