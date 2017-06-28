First “Hamilton Mixtape” video debuts

Make no mistake, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is pro-immigrant.

The Tony-winner debuted a new music video Wednesday for the track “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” off of the “Hamilton Mixtape,” which was released in December. “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” marks the first video produced from the star-studded tribute album.

The track was inspired by a line in the hit Broadway musical’s number “Yorktown” and features rappers K’naan, Residente and Snow Tha Product. The video also features “Rogue One” star Riz Ahmed and “Hamilton” Tony-winner Daveed Diggs.

The release of the “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” video coincided with the launch of Miranda’s “Ham4All” contest, which gives fans a chance to win tickets to the musical’s L.A. debut if they post videos of themselves singing “Hamilton” songs and donate $10 to the Hispanic Federation’s immigrants rights coalition.

[embedded content]