Ellsbury ties odd Rose mark for most catcher's interference

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees has tied Pete Rose’s obscure record for reaching base the most times in a career on catcher’s interference.

Ellsbury did it for the 29th time Tuesday night. His bat tipped the mitt of Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a swing in the ninth inning and Ellsbury was awarded first base.

Ellsbury set a single-season mark last year by doing it 12 times. This was the third time he nicked a catcher’s mitt this season.

Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances in his career. Ellsbury matched the odd mark in only 5,129.

Share:

Related Videos

38 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga City Council approves short-term vacation rentals ordinance
Read More»
46 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Animals recover after Soddy Daisy hoarding situation
Read More»
CFC
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFC Racking Up Plenty of ‘Clean Sheets’
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now