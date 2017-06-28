Ellsbury ties odd Rose mark for most catcher's interference



AP Photo/Paul Beaty

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees has tied Pete Rose’s obscure record for reaching base the most times in a career on catcher’s interference.

Ellsbury did it for the 29th time Tuesday night. His bat tipped the mitt of Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a swing in the ninth inning and Ellsbury was awarded first base.

Ellsbury set a single-season mark last year by doing it 12 times. This was the third time he nicked a catcher’s mitt this season.

Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances in his career. Ellsbury matched the odd mark in only 5,129.