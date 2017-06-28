Earl Hudson, trainer of Vols’ ‘Smokey’ mascot, dies at 91

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Earl Hudson, who owned and trained Tennessee’s live canine “Smokey” mascots for over two decades, has died. He was 91.

Bill Whedbee, funeral director at Stevens Mortuary, confirmed Wednesday that Hudson died Saturday at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Since 1994, Hudson and his wife, Martha owned and trained the bluetick coonhounds that serve as Tennessee’s live mascots. The Hudsons also owned a Knoxville drug store where Hudson worked as a pharmacist. Hudson additionally was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

The responsibility of owning and training the Smokey mascots now falls to Hudson’s son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Cindy Hudson.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/28/2017 1:53:45 PM (GMT -4:00)

Share:

Related Videos

3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols LB Colton Jumper Receives Another Year of Eligibility
Read More»
UT Pride of the Southland Band won't play Miller Park
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UT fans react to news Pride of Southland band won’t play Miller Park
Read More»
12 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Vols creating Buzz at SEC Media Days
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now