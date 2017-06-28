Construction worker dies after being struck by lightning

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A construction worker who was struck by lightning while working in Florida has died, CBS Miami reports.

Authorities say lightning struck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday while workers laid rebar for the new Pines City Center.

Ted Scouten, 34, subsequently went into cardiac arrest. Coworkers performed CPR on the job site, but he succumbed to his injuries.

“His injuries were pretty significant,” said Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Chief Ruben Troncoso. “It appears it might have been a direct hit. One of the medics on the scene reported that he noticed an entrance and exit wound, which can signify a direct hit, but it can also mean that it ricocheted off a metal object.”

Another worker sustained less serious injuries.

“He was complaining, if I’m not mistaken, of some hip pain,” Troncoso said. “So it looked like he might have had something on the left side struck from the lightning.”

A spokesman for Pine City Center released a statement, which reads in part: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two construction workers involved in today’s unfortunate accident. The matter is being reviewed by the proper authorities and the contractor on-site is cooperating in that process.”

No other injuries were reported.