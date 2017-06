June 28, 2017, 7:12 AM | Three Chicago police officers are charged with an alleged cover-up in connection with the deadly shooting of a black teenager. David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney were indicted Tuesday on charges that they conspired to lie about the actions of officer Jason Van Dyke in the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald. DeMarco Morgan reports.

