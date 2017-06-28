Chattanooga City Council approves short-term vacation rentals ordinance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved an AirBnB ordinance, which will include a special district for short-term vacation rentals.

On Tuesday, only one city council member voted against the ordinance.

The district includes the North Shore and Lookout Valley areas. It has been in the works for almost a year.

Before the vote AirBnB hosts had the chance to speak out. Some thought the district is unfair, because it prevents people from being hosts. Other hosts liked the idea of it.

“I believe that some regulation is needed. And I believe that the overlay district, which is outlined in the ordinance, is a fair point,” Bill Lockhart said.

Two city council members suggested amendments including, specifying acreage limits and having the district include Glenwood, but those were not approved.