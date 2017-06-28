CFC Suffer First Loss of the Year Falling 2-1 to Memphis City

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The CFC suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday at Fort Finley as they lost 2-1 to Memphis City.

Chattanooga took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when Jon Finlay hit Felipe Antonio right in front of the net, and Antonio knocked it home for an easy goal.

Later in the first half, Shota Nishi got behind two CFC defenders and made a heck of a shot to tie the match at one.

It stayed tied at one until the 67th minute. That’s when Lewis Jones punched one home for Memphis as they won it 2-1.

With the loss, the CFC saw their record fall to 4-1-4 on the year.

Said head coach Bill Elliott:”I don’t know if the last two wins if we took it for granted or what, but we came out very lethargic tonight. Just didn’t play with the same energy that we normally play with. I don’t really have an answer as to why, but that’s definitely something we are going to address.”