Body found in field in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in a field on Tuesday, June 27.

According to the sheriff’s office, a farmer on County Road 820 called the sheriff about a vehicle in a field.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says they found a body close to the vehicle.

Officials say the body has not yet been identified.

The sheriff’s office says the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics came to help process the scene.

The body was sent to the Department of Forensics Science in Montgomery for autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

