“Big Bang Theory” star's home burns down in wildfire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The home of “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki has been destroyed in a wildfire in California.

Nicole Perna, a spokeswoman for the 42-year-old actor, says his home on a ranch in the San Luis Obispo area was destroyed by the wildfire on the state’s central coast.

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly — which may seem crazy to some, but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” Galecki told TMZ, which first reported the home was destroyed.

By Tuesday night, a 2.5-square-mile wildfire in the region was 60 percent contained. Fire officials have only confirmed that the wildfire has destroyed one building and have no details, but the full damage done by wildfires often can’t be assessed until they have been mostly contained.

About 250 residents were ordered from their homes in the area of Santa Margarita after the blaze erupted Monday, but on Tuesday night they were told they could return home.

Galecki plays Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the show, one of the most popular on TV. He also was a regular on the sitcom “Roseanne.” Last week, famed physicist Stephen Hawking tapped “Big Bang Theory” as a recipient of his namesake’s Science Medal for science communication.