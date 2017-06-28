Baylor Swimmer Trey Freeman Wins 200 Meter 18 & Under National Championship

(press release) INDIANAPOLIS, IN- On Wed., June 28th Baylor Swim Club / Baylor School athlete Trey Freeman claimed the 18 & Under National Championship in the 200 meter freestyle at the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships / World Championship Trials. His time of 1:48.44 placed him fourth in the B Final, and ranks him as the second fastest 17-year-old boy in the world. In the morning prelims in the 200 freestyle he swam a new personal best time of 1:48.66. Freeman also earned himself a spot on Team USA to compete in the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships to be held August 23-28 in Indianapolis, IN.

On day one of the Phillips 66 National Championships Freeman was off to hot start and competed in the C Final in the 100 meter freestyle swimming a time of 50.10. The Phillips 66 National Championships will continue through Sat., July 1st. Freeman will look to qualify for the FINA World Junior Championships in the 400 meter free on Friday, and the 800 meter free on Saturday.