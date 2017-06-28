Authorities crack down on woman breeding exotic birds in backyard

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. — A Northern California woman who has been breeding hundreds of exotic birds in her backyard has received an ultimatum: get rid of most of them or face the consequences.

CBS San Francisco reports that authorities searched the exotic bird farm at Bianca Pham’s home in Castro Valley on Tuesday.

A team of code enforcement officials and animal control officers cited Pham when they found at least 500 birds on the property.

Authorities say Pham has been cooperative in the past few weeks. She’s reduced her flock of parrots, macaws and other exotic birds to 250. She now has one month to bring that number down to just 50 — the maximum number of birds allowed in the rural area.

But neighbors say they are upset over the sounds, smells and flies.

“Hopefully, as we go forward in the next 30 days, that will be down to 50,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said. “I think for the neighbors, where the quality of life issues are important here, that should reduce the flies, some of the smells and the excessive noise.”

It remains unclear as to whether or not Pham will get rid of the animals. She can either sell them or hand them over to a rescue organization.

Animal Control officers say the birds have been properly fed and cared for.