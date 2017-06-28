Apparent gas leak explosion rips apart dorm, official says

An explosion tore apart a dorm on the campus of Murray State University on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to CBS affiliate WKYT-TV in Kentucky, citing Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call.

There was an apparent gas leak at the New Richmond Hall, Call said.

The residence hall is four stories high and can house about 268 residents, according to the campus website.

The university tweeted a message Wednesday evening warning people to avoid the area and has since posted an update to Facebook that said any on-campus visitors and students have been relocated until an all-clear is issued by officials.

At 4:53 p.m. this afternoon, an explosion occurred in New Richmond Hall. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a… Posted by Murray State University on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

WKYT reports that a local hospital treated one person after the explosion, but the extent of injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Governor’s Scholars Program is currently going on at Murray State, and GSP leaders tweeted that all of those students are safe and accounted for, WKYT reports.

At the time of the incident, multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies reported to the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to the incident.

Breaking: ATF agents responding to explosion at Murray State University. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 29, 2017

An investigation surrounding the explosion will continue into the night.

The university is keeping the public up-to-date on its website and concerned parents or guardians can call 270-809-4142 for more information.

Murray State University is located about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.