Airport screener who handled giant lobster draws fire

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is “personally offended” after a photo of a 20-pound lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener circulated through social media.

Lisa Feinman, owner of Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy later shared a photo of a screener holding the lobster, getting thousands of likes on Instagram.

In a Facebook post on the market’s page, Feinman says the TSA should “leave our personal property alone.” She also criticized the way the agent held the lobster, saying he could have snapped off a claw by putting all of its weight on its joints.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

CBS Hartford, Connecticut affiliate WFSB-TV notes Feinman also says she is “personally ticked off by this because I packed this baggage with care and concern for the lobsters and my customers’ personal property. … In addition to this lobster, my customer also purchased several other lobsters all of which were purposefully packed on top of this guy. This agent (after seeing the contents on an x-ray machine, no doubt) had to dump out 12 other lobsters to get to this guy.”

The agency hasn’t responded to requests for comment.