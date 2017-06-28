Airport screener who handled giant lobster draws fire

Michael McCarthy/Twitter
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is “personally offended” after a photo of a 20-pound lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener circulated through social media.
Lisa Feinman, owner of Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia.
TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy later shared a photo of a screener holding the lobster, getting thousands of likes on Instagram.
In a Facebook post on the market’s page, Feinman says the TSA should “leave our personal property alone.” She also criticized the way the agent held the lobster, saying he could have snapped off a claw by putting all of its weight on its joints.
CBS Hartford, Connecticut affiliate WFSB-TV notes Feinman also says she is “personally ticked off by this because I packed this baggage with care and concern for the lobsters and my customers’ personal property. … In addition to this lobster, my customer also purchased several other lobsters all of which were purposefully packed on top of this guy. This agent (after seeing the contents on an x-ray machine, no doubt) had to dump out 12 other lobsters to get to this guy.”
The agency hasn’t responded to requests for comment.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.