2017 ESPN Body Issue

Athletes bared all for ESPN’s annual Body Issue — both in terms of stripping down for photos and also opening up about why they’re proud of their bodies.

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki posed for the cover of ESPN’s Body Issue and talked to the magazine about her struggle to heal after her injury in 2016.

She also said of her body, “I’ve realized that I can’t spend time stressing about something I don’t have and just embrace what I do have … If I don’t look like a supermodel on the runway, that’s OK because I look good in my own way.”

ESPN's Body Issue, which hits newsstands July 7.

