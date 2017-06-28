111 terminally ill chose to end lives under new California law

How the new law is used in trend-setting California could provide a window to what would happen if the practice spreads across the U.S. Doctor-assisted deathsare also legal in Colorado, Montana, Vermont, Washington state and Washington D.C.

California officials said caution should be exercised in trying to draw conclusions from the report that is based on only six months of data.

The law passed in California after 29-year-old Brittany Maynard, who was dying from brain cancer, had to move to Oregon in 2014 so she could end her life.

Christian Burkin, spokesman for California Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman, who helped write the law, said while the data is limited, the numbers showing who took the drugs and also how many requested the prescriptions but did not take the drugs indicate the End of Life Option Act is being implemented as Eggman and the other authors of the law intended.

“Basically it mirrors the experience in Oregon,” Burkin said.

Oregon, which has one-tenth the population of California, was the first state to adopt such a law in 1997. It reported 204 people received life-ending prescriptions last year, and of those, 133 people died from ingesting the drugs, including 19 recipients from prior years. Most were older than 65 and had cancer.

Some see providing the choice to the dying as a logical evolution in a medical care system advanced in helping people live longer but limited in preventing slow, painful deaths.

Critics say they are concerned that the option will lead to hasty decisions, misdiagnoses and waning support for palliative care, in which dying people can be sedated to relieve suffering.

Eggman will chair a state hearing this fall that will take a deeper look at how the law is playing out in California and include the testimonies of families with terminally ill people who have used the law.