June 27, 2017, 7:11 AM | Firefighters in southern Utah are battling an unprecedented wildfire for this time of year. It has burned at least 13 homes and covers more than 71 miles. The fire is one of dozens burning across the western U.S. The region contines to suffer from a heat wave, making it harder to fight the flames. Jamie Yuccas reports.

