Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, June 27, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More typical summer conditions return later in the week!

Increasing clouds, with lows falling back below average. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50’s & low 60’s.

Some clouds and a couple of passing showers early Tuesday morning, then clearing by the afternoon. Highs in the low 80’s, and we will continue to see our relief from typical summer muggy air.

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50’s again to start Wednesday.

Through the day on Wednesday, we will pick up a south wind that will bring back the muggy conditions and send temperatures up into the upper 80’s under sunny skies.

Summertime reality continues into Thursday with some sun and some afternoon storms.

Scattered rain and storm chances increase at the end of the week and last through the weekend.

Sunrise: 6:29am.  Sunset: 8:59pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Great Race 2017 makes a stop in Chattanooga
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Florida man reunited with memory card lost in Tennessee River 5 years ago
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigating shooting on 4th Ave
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now