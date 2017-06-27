Thirty Mocs Athletes Make All SoCon Academic Team

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put 30 student-athletes on the 2017 Spring Academic All-Southern Conference Team, the league office announced this week. Junior women’s golfer Megan Woods and sophomore women’s tennis player Sydney Patton led the way with perfect 4.0 grade-point-averages.

The spring squad consists of representatives from the following SoCon sponsored sports, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, rifle, wrestling, men’s and women’s golf, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball and softball. Associate members for men’s lacrosse, rifle and wrestling were also eligible for the award.

To be eligible for the academic all-conference team, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the spring semester and are required to compete in at least one-half of their teams’ competitions. In addition, student-athletes must have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and first-year transfers ineligible for inclusion.

Name Yr. Hometown Sport GPA Major

Wes Gosselin Sr. Knoxville, Tenn. Men’s golf 3.83 Health & Human Performance

Phillip Hickam Jr. Olive Branch, Miss. Men’s golf 3.03 Business

Lake Johnson So. Chattanooga, Tenn. Men’s golf 3.54 Business

Stuart Thomas Jr. Knoxville, Tenn. Men’s golf 3.71 Business

Michael Birnbaum Jr. Memphis, Tenn. Men’s tennis 3.75 Business

Pablo Llebeili So. Anatuya, Argentina Men’s tennis 3.37 Business

Lucas Plesky Sr. Buenos Aires, Argentina Men’s tennis 3.38 Chemical Engineering

Jared Johnson Sr. Jefferson City, Mo. Wrestling 3.88 Master’s of Business Administration

Sean Mappes Sr. Greenwood, Ind. Wrestling 3.33 Master’s of Business Administration

Chase Zemenak So. Nazareth, Pa. Wrestling 3.51 Psychology

Shelbie Davenport Jr. Murfreesboro, Tenn. Women’s basketball 3.48 Health & Human Performance

Monica San Juan So. Pamplona, Spain Women’s golf 3.76 Engineering

Megan Woods Jr. Spring Branch, Texas Women’s golf 4.00 Business

Alyssa Coppinger So. Whitwell, Tenn. Softball 3.74 Criminal Justice

Jesslyn Stockard Sr. Ringgold, Ga. Softball 3.44 Early Childhood Development

Halie Williamson So. Soddy-Daisy, Tenn. Softball 3.80 Biology

Brook Womack Jr. Chattanooga, Tenn. Softball 3.44 Health & Human Performance

Mckenzie Barco So. Jacksonville, Fla. Women’s tennis 3.79 Interior Architecture

Samantha Caswell Jr. Lookout Mountain, Ga. Women’s tennis 3.35 Nursing

Sydney Patton So. Simpsonville, S.C. Women’s tennis 4.00 Business

Mercedes Bright Jr. Kingsport, Tenn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.83 Health & Human Performance

Nicole Buehrle So. Sugarloaf, Penn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.60 Health & Human Performance

Anna Kate Chance Sr. Columbia, Tenn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.44 Communications

Haley Morris So. Lenoir City, Tenn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.99 Early Childhood Development

Brianna Nelson So. Jefferson, Wisc. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.57 Engineering

Hannah Chamblin Sr. Memphis, Tenn. Women’s outdoor track & field 3.85 Health & Human Performance