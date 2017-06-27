Thirty Mocs Athletes Make All SoCon Academic Team

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put 30 student-athletes on the 2017 Spring Academic All-Southern Conference Team, the league office announced this week. Junior women’s golfer Megan Woods and sophomore women’s tennis player Sydney Patton led the way with perfect 4.0 grade-point-averages.
The spring squad consists of representatives from the following SoCon sponsored sports, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, rifle, wrestling, men’s and women’s golf, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball and softball. Associate members for men’s lacrosse, rifle and wrestling were also eligible for the award.
To be eligible for the academic all-conference team, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the spring semester and are required to compete in at least one-half of their teams’ competitions. In addition, student-athletes must have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and first-year transfers ineligible for inclusion.
Name Yr. Hometown Sport GPA Major
Wes Gosselin Sr. Knoxville, Tenn. Men’s golf 3.83 Health & Human Performance
Phillip Hickam Jr. Olive Branch, Miss. Men’s golf 3.03 Business
Lake Johnson So. Chattanooga, Tenn. Men’s golf 3.54 Business
Stuart Thomas Jr. Knoxville, Tenn. Men’s golf 3.71 Business
Michael Birnbaum Jr. Memphis, Tenn. Men’s tennis 3.75 Business
Pablo Llebeili So. Anatuya, Argentina Men’s tennis 3.37 Business
Lucas Plesky Sr. Buenos Aires, Argentina Men’s tennis 3.38 Chemical Engineering
Jared Johnson Sr. Jefferson City, Mo. Wrestling 3.88 Master’s of Business Administration
Sean Mappes Sr. Greenwood, Ind. Wrestling 3.33 Master’s of Business Administration
Chase Zemenak So. Nazareth, Pa. Wrestling 3.51 Psychology
Shelbie Davenport Jr. Murfreesboro, Tenn. Women’s basketball 3.48 Health & Human Performance
Monica San Juan So. Pamplona, Spain Women’s golf 3.76 Engineering
Megan Woods Jr. Spring Branch, Texas Women’s golf 4.00 Business
Alyssa Coppinger So. Whitwell, Tenn. Softball 3.74 Criminal Justice
Jesslyn Stockard Sr. Ringgold, Ga. Softball 3.44 Early Childhood Development
Halie Williamson So. Soddy-Daisy, Tenn. Softball 3.80 Biology
Brook Womack Jr. Chattanooga, Tenn. Softball 3.44 Health & Human Performance
Mckenzie Barco So. Jacksonville, Fla. Women’s tennis 3.79 Interior Architecture
Samantha Caswell Jr. Lookout Mountain, Ga. Women’s tennis 3.35 Nursing
Sydney Patton So. Simpsonville, S.C. Women’s tennis 4.00 Business
Mercedes Bright Jr. Kingsport, Tenn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.83 Health & Human Performance
Nicole Buehrle So. Sugarloaf, Penn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.60 Health & Human Performance
Anna Kate Chance Sr. Columbia, Tenn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.44 Communications
Haley Morris So. Lenoir City, Tenn. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.99 Early Childhood Development
Brianna Nelson So. Jefferson, Wisc. Women’s indoor track & Field 3.57 Engineering
Mercedes Bright Jr. Kingsport, Tenn. Women’s outdoor track & field 3.83 Health & Human Performance
Nicole Buehrle So. Sugarloaf, Penn. Women’s outdoor track & field 3.60 Health & Human Performance
Haley Morris So. Lenoir City, Tenn. Women’s outdoor track & field 3.99 Early Childhood Development
Brianna Nelson So. Jefferson, Wisc. Women’s outdoor track & field 3.57 Engineering
Hannah Chamblin Sr. Memphis, Tenn. Women’s outdoor track & field 3.85 Health & Human Performance