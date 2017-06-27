Suspect charged in Glenwood shooting on Monday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a suspect in the fatal shooting in Glenwood on Monday.

19 year old D Kobe Jordan was injured in the shooting.

Now he has been charged with shooting and killing 20 year old Dangelo Marshall.

18 year old Michael Benning was also shot in the incident.

Both he and Jordan’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Jordan faces charges of Criminal Homicide, Attempted First Degree Murder, Possessing Firearm with Intent to go Armed, (unrelated) Aggravated Assault – Domestic.