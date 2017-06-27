Redstone Arsenal shutdown over possible active shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Officials at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville has issued a “Run, Hide, Fight” advisory to employees.

The email warned of a possible active shooter at the Arsenal.

The installation is now locked down.

A spokesman says he is unaware of any injuries and hopes employees will resume work in a few hours.

Reporters at WHNT report that ambulances are responding, but that is standard procedure for such a warning.

Employees report an intercom report said this was not a drill and all gates are closed.

A spouse of one worker reports there were sounds of shots fired on the second floor of the Sparkman Center.

Redstone Arsenal is a U.S. Army post that houses the United States Army Materiel Command, Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, the Missile Defense Agency of the Department of Defense, and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

There are up to 40,000 workers at the Arsenal each day.

