Rascal Flatts crash wedding with surprise performance

(L-R) Recording artists Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney of music group Rascal Flatts attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

WATERTOWN, Wis. — A bride and groom in Wisconsin had some welcome wedding crashes over the weekend when Rascal Flatts crashed their party for a surprise performance.  

Video posted to Facebook shows the group at the Sugar Island Barn in Watertown on Saturday. The band performed their hit, “Bless the Broken Road” for newlyweds Sara and Brandon McInnis’ first song.

Sara tells WTMJ-TV they had planned on the DJ playing the song. Instead, a family friend had secretly asked the band to play it in person on their way to a country music festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The band agreed, but the performance was kept a secret from the couple.

Lead singer Gary LeVox mentions in the video that the group was in the neighborhood and thought they’d stop by.

