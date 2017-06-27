Pro-Trump group pulls ad against GOP senator who opposed health care bill

A pro-Trump group announced Tuesday it is pulling ads against Sen. Dean Heller, a Nevada Republican who came out in opposition to the Senate health care bill, saying the Republican “has decided to come back to the table to negotiate.”

America First Policies last week announced its intentions to run ads against Heller, an unusual move against a member of the president’s own party, after Heller said in a press conference the Senate bill is “simply not the answer.” The pro-Trump group announced the seven-figure ad buy shortly after the press conference. But America First Policies confirmed to CBS News it is pulling the ads, the same day President Trump met with senators to discuss the bill’s future.

“America First Policies is pleased to learn that Senator Dean Heller has decided to come back to the table to negotiate with his colleagues on the Senate bill,” America First Policies spokeswoman Erin Montgomery said in a statement. “We have pulled the ads we released earlier today in Nevada, and we remain hopeful that Senator Heller and his colleagues can agree on what the American people already know: that repealing and replacing Obamacare must happen for America to move forward and be great again.”

The ad, obtained by some news outlets, urged voters to call Heller, and tell him to “keep his promise” and vote to repeal and replace Obamacare. Heller, who is up for reelection in 2018, is seen as one of the most politically vulnerable Republican senators.

Heller was the fifth Republican to openly oppose the bill last week, placing its already uncertain passage in greater jeopardy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had hoped to vote on the legislation before the July 4 holiday, told senators on Tuesday afternoon that he would delay any vote on the bill until after the upcoming Senate recess.

At the White House Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Trump told senators that because Obamacare is “a total disaster,” “we really have no choice but to solve this situation.”

But he also made some confusing remarks about his hopes for the bill’s success.

“And if we don’t get it done, it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like,” the president said. “And that’s okay, and I understand that very well.”

CBS News’ Steve Chaggaris contributed to this report.