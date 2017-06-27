Multiple people injured in San Francisco trolley bus crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A San Francisco Muni bus collided head-on with a beer truck on June 27, 2017.

CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A head-on collision between a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus and a beer delivery truck Tuesday afternoon has resulted in a number of injuries, CBS San Francisco reports.

The collision smashed the driver side window of an electrified trolley bus. 

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there were nine people hurt, including both drivers. The nine people injured were taken into area hospitals, and were treated for a variety of non-life threatening injuries.

San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency spokesman Paul Rose said there were six people on the bus, including the driver.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

The crash occured the same day as a New York City subway train derailed, injuring 34 people. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Help Chip Make A Wish
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect charged in Glenwood shooting on Monday
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Pensacola Snaps Lookouts Seven game Winning Streak
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now