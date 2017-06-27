Multiple people injured in San Francisco trolley bus crash

SAN FRANCISCO — A head-on collision between a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus and a beer delivery truck Tuesday afternoon has resulted in a number of injuries, CBS San Francisco reports.

The collision smashed the driver side window of an electrified trolley bus.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there were nine people hurt, including both drivers. The nine people injured were taken into area hospitals, and were treated for a variety of non-life threatening injuries.

(UPDATE2) EMS-RED ALERT SECURED all 9 victims taken to local hospitals w/non-life threatening Injuries SFFD units clearing 1813 Hrs https://t.co/nPrgebUyiM — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 28, 2017

San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency spokesman Paul Rose said there were six people on the bus, including the driver.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

The crash occured the same day as a New York City subway train derailed, injuring 34 people.