Man charged with threatening to kill lawmaker in Facebook post

MIAMI — A Florida man has been charged with threatening to kill a state legislator in a Facebook post.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 34-year-old Steve St. Felix made the threat on Sunday against Republican state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz. The post said St. Felix would kill the lawmaker if he appeared at a political meeting.

“I’ll kill your ass and you better not show up to the next REC meeting,” the Facebook post read, according to The Miami Herald.

Play Video Pop Culture Facebook cracking down on hate speech A consumer boycott is forcing Facebook to crack down on threats of violence against women. Charlie Rose reports.

Police say St. Felix admitted making the threatening post after his arrest and that he is “fed up with the Republican Party.”

Investigators also say St. Felix said he meant no actual harm and that he had failed to take unspecified medication at the time.

St. Felix is jailed on a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury. Court records didn’t list a lawyer for him.