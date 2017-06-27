Maine confirms its first case of measles in 20 years

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a confirmed case of measles in Franklin County that it says is related to travel.

The state says the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory confirmed the case. The last reported case of measles in the state was in 1997.

State epidemiologist Siiri Bennett says the Maine CDC is working with clinicians to identify potentially exposed individuals. The public may have been exposed if they visited several locations in Farmington and Kingfield between June 15 and 19.

Locations include the Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington on June 15, in the afternoon and during the evening, and the Kingfield Woodsman in Kingfield in the late morning and early afternoon of June 18.

Other locations include Restaurant la Chocolaterie in Quebec, Canada, Farmington’s Franklin Memorial Hospital Laboratory and Grantlee’s Tavern and Grill, CBS affiliate WGME in Portland reports.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that can cause pneumonia and death.