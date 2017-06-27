Injuries reported after NYC subway car derails

NEW YORK — A subway car derailed in Manhattan Tuesday morning causing at least three minor injuries, CBS New York reports.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m., authorities said.

Service along the A, B, C and D trains have been suspended in both directions between 59th and 125th streets until further notice.

Passengers told CBS New York they felt the train jump around 125th Street.

“We were on the express track from 145th to 125th,” a passenger said. “All of a sudden, it was like the train just started like banging against the walls of the tunnel. It was going up and down, sort of like a runway roller coaster — like a bucking horse.”

“The lucky thing is that we were only a couple of hundred feet from the platform,” he continued. “It was like riding on the back of a bull.”

Passengers on board the subway took to social media to describe the experience, which included smoke, loud bangs and being stuck underground.

Firefighters confirmed there was smoke but no fire.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.