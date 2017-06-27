Grundy County School Board member arrested

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Conflict on the Grundy County School Board reached a new level in the early morning hours.

The member who is at the center of lawsuits among board members has been arrested.

Deputies were called to the home of Kasey Anderson late Monday night.

They say they got into a dispute with her.

And when it was said and done, Anderson faced charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, coercion of a witness, and false reports/statements.

The sheriff reports that Anderson was in jail this morning on a six thousand dollar bond.

The school board has been racked with controversy over the future of Superintendent Jessie Kinsey.

Five members, including Anderson, have tried to revisit Kinsey’s contract.

The Grundy County Herald reports that board chairman Robert Foster and Kinsey have filed a defamation lawsuit against Anderson, accusing her of intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

The suit claims she has posted defamatory accusations on Facebook accusing them of covering up allegations of child abuse.

Their attorneys said in the court papers “We believe that the statements made were in direct contradiction to the advice of the School Board’s attorney.”

“Further, Ms. Anderson has been made aware of the findings of the DCS investigation – specifically, that that there was insufficient evidence to support allegations of the complaint.”

